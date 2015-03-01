Leader: Lent is a special time for prayer, for reading our Bibles, and for looking at our lives to see if there is anything we do that is not pleasing to God. So let us tell God about the things that we need God to forgive us for.

All: O God, we confess that sometimes we have let other things be more important than you are to us. Forgive us, God.

Leader: God forgives us, and God will help us to do better.

All: O God, we confess that sometimes we have thought that we were better than someone else or we have ignored someone who needed help. Forgive us, God.

Leader: God forgives us, and God will help us to do better.

All: O God, we confess that sometimes we don’t spend as much time praying as we should, and sometimes we don’t make time to read our Bibles. Forgive us, God.

Leader: God forgives us, and God will help us to do better.

All: O God, we confess that sometimes we have done things that hurt your creation. Forgive us, God.

Leader: God forgives us, and God will help us to do better. Now, in silence, let each person tell God about anything else that we need God’s forgiveness for.

A time of silence

Leader: For all the things we have said out loud and all the things we have said only to God, God forgives us and God will help us to do better.

Prayer: Forgiving God, we thank you that you are always willing to forgive us. Help us to spend the weeks of the Lenten season serving you in special ways. Amen.

Family Time

Talk together about special ways you can observe the remainder of the Lenten season, both individually and as a family. (For instance, will you add to or begin a daily family devotional time? Will you give up desserts or snacks and donate the money you would have spent on these items to a local food bank? Will you limit television watching to give family members more time for prayer and Bible reading or more time to spend together? Will you perform some needed act of service for a neighbor or invite someone who is lonely to share a meal? Will you invite a friend or neighbor who doesn’t usually go to church to attend with you?)