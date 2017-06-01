by Lydia E. Harris

Slow Cooker Baked Beans

1 16-oz can baked beans

1 16-oz can red kidney beans, drained; save 1/2 cup liquid

1 16-oz can white beans

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup vinegar

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon chopped dry onion

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard (not prepared)

Combine beans in slow cooker. In a bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients with the reserved liquid. Pour over beans and mix. Heat in a slow cooker on high until mixture bubbles. Reduce heat to low and simmer for one hour.

Variation: Cook the beans, covered, in oven at 350 degrees for one hour.

Hot-Diggity Bean-Dogs

Lightly toast English muffin halves or bun halves. Cut each hot dog 2/3 of the way through about 1/2-inch apart down the length of the hotdog (about 8 cuts). Ask an adult to grill or broil hotdogs on both sides, and watch them turn into circles. Place each hotdog circle on toasted English muffin half. Spoon baked beans into the center.

Fresh Veggie Cups

Spoon a tablespoon of your favorite salad dressing into the bottom of a clear plastic cup or small glass. Add an assortment of colorful, fresh vegetables. Prepare one cup for each person. Or set out a tray of veggies and a couple of dressing options and let people build their own veggie cups.

Tip: To make ends of celery sticks curl, make three or four 1/2-inch cuts at one or both ends of celery, place in a dish of cold water, and refrigerate for 30 or more minutes.