A Picnic for the 4th (or anytime)
by Lydia E. Harris
Slow Cooker Baked Beans
1 16-oz can baked beans
1 16-oz can red kidney beans, drained; save 1/2 cup liquid
1 16-oz can white beans
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup vinegar
1/4 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon chopped dry onion
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard (not prepared)
Combine beans in slow cooker. In a bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients with the reserved liquid. Pour over beans and mix. Heat in a slow cooker on high until mixture bubbles. Reduce heat to low and simmer for one hour.
Variation: Cook the beans, covered, in oven at 350 degrees for one hour.
Hot-Diggity Bean-Dogs
- Lightly toast English muffin halves or bun halves.
- Cut each hot dog 2/3 of the way through about 1/2-inch apart down the length of the hotdog (about 8 cuts). Ask an adult to grill or broil hotdogs on both sides, and watch them turn into circles. Place each hotdog circle on toasted English muffin half.
- Spoon baked beans into the center.
Fresh Veggie Cups
Spoon a tablespoon of your favorite salad dressing into the bottom of a clear plastic cup or small glass. Add an assortment of colorful, fresh vegetables. Prepare one cup for each person. Or set out a tray of veggies and a couple of dressing options and let people build their own veggie cups.
Tip: To make ends of celery sticks curl, make three or four 1/2-inch cuts at one or both ends of celery, place in a dish of cold water, and refrigerate for 30 or more minutes.
