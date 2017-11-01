January/February 2018—Think about These Things

One of the most common theme suggestions made by members of our Kids’ Advisory Board over the years has been “being positive” or “staying positive.” Our culture often seems to value mean-spirited sarcasm over kindness, shouting over listening, and bullying over cooperation. But children long for a different way of being in the world. The words of Philippians 4:8 guide us as we think about this issue: “Whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable…think about these things.” We are not talking about ignoring or glossing over real problems in our own lives or the world. Rather, this issue is about viewing the world, even with all its problems, through the lens of the hope that our faith in a loving God offers.

Stories:

In “Special Invitation,” Joel calls on an unlikely ally to help him come up with a way to make a new friend feel welcome at Joel’s birthday party.

In “Chloe’s Snapshots,” a girl who wants to be a photographer helps her family view the challenges of their day through a new lens.

In “Tree Frog Trail,” our continuing feature series, Zoe wonders why a long-term guest at the B & B seems to be obsessed with disaster.

In “The Flying Math Test,” Eva notices something new about a friend’s low math scores.

In “The Boots,” Tytan struggles through a snowy day, dealing with the ridicule of classmates over the old-fashioned boots his mom made him wear.

Pocketsful of Scripture includes readings from Isaiah for January and the Gospel of Luke for February.

Where in God’s World? looks at Côte d’Ivoire.

Coming up:

March 2018—Jealousy

Jealousy is something we all struggle with at times. Wanting what we don’t have, feeling that others have an easier time, envying someone else’s talent, even resenting the closeness of a friend to someone else—these emotions come naturally to us. Yet we know that they are destructive to our own wellbeing and to our relationships. This issue, which will fall during the Christian season of Lent, should help children realize and be thankful for who they are and what they have. We want to help them learn, as Paul wrote, to be content with whatever they have (see Philippians 4:11) and to want the best for others.

April 2018—Listening

We live in a noisy world, so we hear a lot. But is anyone listening? Do we genuinely listen to family and friends, or are we busy thinking about what we’re going to say next, texting, or checking email or social media? Do we make the time and space to listen to God, or are we too busy telling God what we need or want (or too busy to pray at all!)? Do we even notice the sounds of God’s creation—the song of katydids on a summer night, the rustle of leaves on an autumn day? We’re under no illusion about turning back to clock to some time we think was simpler. But we want to help children begin to appreciate the value of truly listening to the world around them, to the people they’re with each day, and—most importantly—to God. In this Easter season, the theme of listening reminds us that the Resurrection is God’s ultimate message to us: My love for you is stronger than anything! How do our lives show that we are listening to that message?