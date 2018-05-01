June 2018—Finding Balance

Genesis 1 tells us that God rested after the act of creation. The Gospels tell us that Jesus went apart to rest and pray. Our lives are not meant to be all work (or all play). It may seem that finding balance is more of an adult challenge, but children have to deal with this issue, too. Time alone vs. time with others, work vs. play, activity vs. rest, programmed activities (i.e. team sports, lessons, etc.) vs. free time—any of these elements may become unbalanced in children’s lives. We hope this issue will help children recognize the need for balance and find creative ways to achieve it.

Stories: In “Peas in a Pod,” Liam and Henry deal with changes in their friendship when Liam develops interests that his long-time best bud doesn’t share.

In “Pirate and Me,” Suzanne finds herself about to fail summer school math for the same reason she’s in summer school in the first place—she can’t stop reading her favorite book series.

In “Tree Frog Trail,” our continuing feature series, Zoe is used to spending her summers helping her mom at the B&B they own. When her mom offers her the summer off, Zoe wants to do everything.

In “The Yes Mom,” Evan can’t get his mom to say yes to anything—until she starts saying yes to everything.

In “Balancing Act,” Savannah has spent the last several years completely focused on gymnastics. How can she let her family, who have sacrificed so much on her behalf, know that she’s unhappy with how unbalanced her life feels?

Pocketsful of Scripture looks at readings from Genesis, Ecclesiastes, Mark, and Luke.

Where in God’s World? focuses on El Salvador

Coming up:

July 2018—Joyful Living

Jesus said that he came so that we may “have life and have it abundantly” (see John 10:10). This issue should celebrate the sheer joy of being alive and living in the world as a child of God. What does it mean to live joyfully? What is the source of our joy? What is the difference between ignoring or denying problems and living with deep joy? These are some of the questions we’ll to explore in this issue.

August 2018—Good Sports

Participation in sports is a huge factor in many children’s lives, and we will definitely include athletics in this issue. But we also want to go beyond the playing field. Graceful losing, graceful winning, fairness, thinking of the good of the group, keeping competition in perspective—these are lessons that extend to all sorts of relationships. How do we learn and apply the lessons of good sportsmanship (whether athletics are part of our lives or not)? How do these lessons intersect with the way we live as followers of Christ every day?

September 2018—Courage

While we often think of extraordinary acts of heroism as examples of courage (and, of course, they are), many everyday acts demonstrate courage as well. It takes courage to overcome our everyday fears. It takes courage to live hopefully in a fearful (and often fearsome) world. It takes courage to live the way Jesus taught us to live when others may question or ridicule our choices. Courage, of course, does not mean an absence of fear, and we want to help children understand that everyone has fears. This issue should help them realize, however, that they have a reservoir of courage that comes from God and that this courage is available to them at any time and in any circumstance.

October 2018—The Golden Rule

“Do to others as you would have them do to you,” is so basic and familiar that we sometimes overlook how difficult it can be to live out. Often it’s hard enough to consistently treat those we love with the kindness and compassion we’d like to receive. How much more difficult is it to extend that kindness and compassion to a crabby neighbor or a rude clerk? A bully or someone who has spread a nasty rumor about us? A person who mocks our beliefs or challenges our worldview? This issue will help children see how the Golden Rule applies to their everyday lives and invite them to think about what the world might be like if every single person followed that rule.