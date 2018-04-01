May 2018—Family Traditions

In today’s ever-changing family structures, children can easily forget (if they ever knew) who they are and where they have come from. Our heritage connects our past, present, and future families and provides an important way for children to understand themselves. Sharing our family heritage is a powerful tool for fostering understanding and empathy. In the past, telling family stories occurred naturally as families did chores together or spent time talking on the porch or in front of the fire. In the context of today’s busy, widely scattered, and often-fractured families, sharing our family stories requires us to be more intentional. This issue should help children to appreciate their family heritage and traditions and to recognize their own role and place in their families.

Stories:

In “100% Angela,” Angela, who was adopted from China into an Italian-American family, wonders about the different parts of her heritage and how they fit together.

In “Guess What,” after Mark and his mom have moved yet again, he makes a new friend who seems to have all kinds of family traditions. Mark wonders if his family has any traditions, besides moving a lot.

In “Tree Frog Trail,” Callie learns a lesson in patience and trust from her great-uncle who is the family story-teller.

In “An Unhappy Camper,” Samantha and her sister prepare to welcome a younger cousin and his parents who are staying with them for a while. They’re excited to share their traditions, but Caleb seems to hate all of them.

In “My Family,” Alexander hopes to find at least one person in his family tree who did something important or exciting. What he discovers is a legacy of caring for others.

Pocketsful of Scripture looks at some Bible families.

Where in God’s World? focuses on Vietnam.

Coming up:

June 2018—Finding Balance

Genesis 1 tells us that God rested after the act of creation. The Gospels tell us that Jesus went apart to rest and pray. Our lives are not meant to be all work (or all play). It may seem that finding balance is more of an adult challenge, but children have to deal with this issue, too. Time alone vs. time with others, work vs. play, activity vs. rest, programmed activities (i.e. team sports, lessons, etc.) vs. free time—any of these elements may become unbalanced in children’s lives. We hope this issue will help children recognize the need for balance and find creative ways to achieve it.

July 2018—Joyful Living

Jesus said that he came so that we may “have life and have it abundantly” (see John 10:10). This issue should celebrate the sheer joy of being alive and living in the world as a child of God. What does it mean to live joyfully? What is the source of our joy? What is the difference between ignoring or denying problems and living with deep joy? How does our abundant living impact those around us? These are some of the questions we’ll to explore in this issue.