An Advent wreath has four candles (usually three purple ones and a pink one that is lit on the third Sunday) in a circle. A taller, white candle, the Christ candle, goes in the middle. You can buy an Advent wreath or make your own. You could use these devotions with your family or in another group setting.

First Sunday of Advent

Light the first candle

One: Today we begin our Advent journey of waiting and listening.

All: As we wait for the coming of Jesus into our lives again, we listen to God.

One: Listen to this promise from the prophet Isaiah:

Reader: Read Isaiah 2:1-5.

One: Isaiah spoke of a day when all people will go to the mountain of the Lord.

All: There, God will teach us how to live.

One: God will decide what is right.

All: And we will see God’s promises come true.

Prayer: God of promise, help us to wait for the fulfilling of your promise in the coming of Jesus. Amen.

Together Time: On a large sheet of paper, draw a mountain. Let everyone write or draw they think things would be on the mountain of the Lord.

Second Sunday of Advent

Light last week’s candle and the second candle.

One: We continue our Advent journey of waiting and listening.

All: As we wait for the coming of Jesus into our lives again, we listen to God.

One: Listen to this promise from the prophet Isaiah:

Reader: Read Isaiah 11: 1-10.

One: Isaiah promised that someone special was coming.

All: Someone who would be wise and see that all people are treated fairly.

One: Someone who would establish a kingdom where all of God’s creatures would live together in peace.

All: A kingdom where no one will hurt or destroy and everyone will know God.

Prayer: God of peace, teach us to live in peace in our homes, in our schools and jobs, in our community, and in our world. Amen.

Together Time: Talk about ways to live peacefully in your home, church, school, and community.

Third Sunday of Advent:

Light the first two candles and the third candle.

One: We continue our Advent journey of waiting and listening.

All: As we wait for the coming of Jesus into our lives again, we listen to God.

One: Listen to these words from the prophet Isaiah.

Reader: Read Isaiah 35:1-10.

One: Isaiah talks about a time when the desert will bloom and people will sing with joy.

All: The blind will see, and the lame will leap and dance.

One: There will be a highway for God’s people to travel on.

All: It will be a place of joy.

Prayer: God of joy, we give thanks for your wonderful promises! Help us to wait with patience, always trusting in you. Amen.

Together Time: Greet each other with signs of peace (handshakes, hugs, or whatever is appropriate for your group) and say, “God’s peace and joy be with you” to one another.

Fourth Sunday of Advent

Light all of the candles on the outside of the wreath.

One: We continue our Advent journey of waiting and listening.

All: As we wait for the coming of Jesus into our lives again, we listen to God.

One: Listen to these words from Matthew’s Gospel.

Reader: Read Matthew 1:18-25.

One: God promised the people a Savior.

All: God worked through Mary and Joseph to make that promise come true.

One: Mary and Joseph must have been very special people.

All: Yes, they were special because they listened to God.

One: But they were also ordinary people, just like us.

All: Like Mary and Joseph, we can listen and do what God wants us to do.

Prayer: God of ordinary people, help us to listen to you and to do what you want us to do, even when it is hard. Amen.

Together Time: Talk together about times when you had to make a difficult choice. Pray for the choices family members are facing now.

Christmas Day

Light all of the candles on the outside of the wreath and the Christ candle in the middle.

One: This is the day!

All: The day we have been waiting for, the day of our Savior’s birth!

One: Listen to the story.

Reader: Read Luke 2:1-14.

One: Today we celebrate because God’s promise of a Savior came true in the birth of a baby named Jesus.

All: Jesus is God’s gift to us, the best gift ever!

One: Better than anything we could ever ask for or imagine!

All: Thanks be to God!

Prayer: God of Christmas, thank you for giving us the gift of Jesus. May we thank you each day by the way we live our lives. Amen.

Together Time: Sing “Joy to the World” or another favorite carol together.

Note: The Christmas season continues until Epiphany, January 6. Keep your Advent wreath out until then.

Epiphany (January 6)

Light all of the candles.

One: We have journeyed through Advent and Christmas.

All: We have seen God’s promise of a Savior come true.

One: Listen to the story of another another journey.

Reader: Read Matthew 2:1-12.

One: The wise men brought gifts. What gifts can we give to Jesus?

All: We can give the gift of being honest in our work, at school, and at home.

One: We can give the gift of being kind to a classmate who is left out or a neighbor who is lonely.

All: We can give the gift of trying to live in peace and caring for God’s creation.

One: We can give the gift of sharing with those who don’t have all the things they need.

All: We can give the gift of trying to live each day as Jesus would want us to live.

Prayer: God of light, help us to remember the gifts that we have to give Jesus and help us to give those gifts each day. Amen.

Together Time: Make a list of the gifts you will give to Jesus this year. Put the list away (with your decorations or in your Bible) so you can read it next Advent.