Conversation Starters

* Who do you know who’s a good listener? How does it feel when you know someone is really listening to you?

* What makes it hard to listen well sometimes?

* Is there something we need to do in our family to listen better to one another? How can we help one another be better listeners?

* What do you think it means to listen to God when we pray? What are some of the ways we might “hear” God?