For Kids
April Kids contest
Count the Tulips
The Prize: $10
The Guidelines:
1) Find all the tulips like this one hiding in this issue and send us the number you found. (Don’t count this one!)
2) Include your name, age, and complete mailing address on your entry (Even if you email it.)
3) We’ll draw three names from all the correct entries. Each of those three will receive $10 and have their names published in the December issue.
4) You must be 6 to 12 years old.
5) Mail your entry on or before April 30 to:
Contest
Pockets magazine
P.O. Bix 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
Or email it to pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.
mhooper