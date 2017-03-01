Count the Tulips

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines:

1) Find all the tulips like this one hiding in this issue and send us the number you found. (Don’t count this one!)

2) Include your name, age, and complete mailing address on your entry (Even if you email it.)

3) We’ll draw three names from all the correct entries. Each of those three will receive $10 and have their names published in the December issue.

4) You must be 6 to 12 years old.

5) Mail your entry on or before April 30 to:

Contest

Pockets magazine

P.O. Bix 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

Or email it to pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.