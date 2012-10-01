The beginning of a new school year is an important time for families to gather and pray together for a good school year. Plan a time near the beginning of the school year for your family to gather and do this litany together.

Open with someone reading Luke 11:1-4.

One: Jesus was a teacher.

All: He taught his disciples to pray.

One: Jesus was a teacher.

All: He taught us that we should love God with all our hearts and minds and souls.

One: Jesus was a teacher.

All: He taught us that we should love our neighbors as we love ourselves.

One: Jesus was a teacher.

All: He taught us that we should care for the poor.

One: Jesus was a teacher.

All: He taught us that we should be peacemakers.

One: Jesus was a teacher.

All: He taught us that we should love even our enemies.

One: Jesus was a teacher:

All: He taught us that God loves us and wants to love one another.

Prayer: Loving God, thank you for sending Jesus to teach us to live in ways that please you. As we come to the beginning of a new school year, help us to appreciate the opportunities we have to learn and help us to follow his example. Help us to carry your love into our schools, our workplaces, and the world each day. Amen.

Together Time: Talk about ways you will practice the lessons Jesus taught us in this new school year.