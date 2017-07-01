Here’s a healthy, refreshing, easy drink you can make. And it tastes like a yummy milkshake!

by Lydia E. Harris

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana, frozen

3/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon sugar or honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Peel the banana, and cut it into six chunks. Place it in a sealable plastic bag and freeze. Pour milk into a blender. Add the frozen banana chunks, vanilla, and sweetener. Put the lid on the blender and blend until the mixture is smooth. Serve immediately in a chilled glass. If desired, sprinkle with nutmeg or cinnamon.

This make one large serving or two small ones.

Optional garnish: A dollop of whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.

Variations:

Berry-Good Banana Nog: Add 1/2 cup fresh or frozen berries. Blend well.

Tropical Banana Nog: Add 1/4 cup crushed pineapple, two tablespoons flaked coconut, and two tablespoons pecans (if desired). Blend well. Or add 1/2 cup mango chunks to the basic recipe, blend, and sprinkle with cardamom.

Peanut Butter Banana Nog: Add two tablespoons peanut butter and blend well.