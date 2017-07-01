0

For Kids

Banana Nog

Here’s a healthy, refreshing, easy drink you can make. And it tastes like a yummy milkshake!

by Lydia E. Harris

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana, frozen

3/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon sugar or honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

 

Directions:

  1. Peel the banana, and cut it into six chunks. Place it in a sealable plastic bag and freeze.
  2. Pour milk into a blender. Add the frozen banana chunks, vanilla, and sweetener. Put the lid on the blender and blend until the mixture is smooth.
  3. Serve immediately in a chilled glass. If desired, sprinkle with nutmeg or cinnamon.

This make one large serving or two small ones.

Optional garnish: A dollop of whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.

 

Variations:

  1. Berry-Good Banana Nog: Add 1/2 cup fresh or frozen berries. Blend well.

 

  1. Tropical Banana Nog: Add 1/4 cup crushed pineapple, two tablespoons flaked coconut, and two tablespoons pecans (if desired). Blend well. Or add 1/2 cup mango chunks to the basic recipe, blend, and sprinkle with cardamom.

 

  1. Peanut Butter Banana Nog: Add two tablespoons peanut butter and blend well.

 

  1. Chocolate Banana Nog: Add 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup and blend well. For Cherry-Chocolate Banana Nog, add 5 maraschino cherries, and blend well.

 

 

 

mhooper

Leave a Reply

« Back to Homepage 
 
 

Send Us Your Stuff!

Your Bible verse, joke or pet photo could be chosen for the Pockets website! What would you like to send us?
Cancel