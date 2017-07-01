For Kids
Banana Nog
Here’s a healthy, refreshing, easy drink you can make. And it tastes like a yummy milkshake!
by Lydia E. Harris
Ingredients:
1 ripe banana, frozen
3/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon sugar or honey
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
- Peel the banana, and cut it into six chunks. Place it in a sealable plastic bag and freeze.
- Pour milk into a blender. Add the frozen banana chunks, vanilla, and sweetener. Put the lid on the blender and blend until the mixture is smooth.
- Serve immediately in a chilled glass. If desired, sprinkle with nutmeg or cinnamon.
This make one large serving or two small ones.
Optional garnish: A dollop of whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.
Variations:
- Berry-Good Banana Nog: Add 1/2 cup fresh or frozen berries. Blend well.
- Tropical Banana Nog: Add 1/4 cup crushed pineapple, two tablespoons flaked coconut, and two tablespoons pecans (if desired). Blend well. Or add 1/2 cup mango chunks to the basic recipe, blend, and sprinkle with cardamom.
- Peanut Butter Banana Nog: Add two tablespoons peanut butter and blend well.
- Chocolate Banana Nog: Add 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup and blend well. For Cherry-Chocolate Banana Nog, add 5 maraschino cherries, and blend well.
mhooper