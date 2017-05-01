Treat Dad with this delicious, fruity dessert, which is popular in many countries.

Ingredients

10 slices white bread, such as potato bread

2 cups milk

2 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup sugar

1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 oz), divided

4 eggs, beaten

2 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 teaspoon almond extract (optional)

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13-inch pan with non-stick spray. Cut the bread into 1-inch cubes. Set aside. Pour 2 cups milk into a microwave-safe bowl. Add the butter. Heat in microwave until milk is warm and butter is melted. With adult help, remove the bowl from microwave. Whisk in sugar, 2/3 of the can of sweetened condensed milk, the eggs, and the almond extract (if you want it). Layer one-half of the bread cubes in the baking pan. Top with half the blueberries, and pour about three cups of the liquid mixture over the top. Repeat with the rest of the bread, blueberries, and liquid mixture. Pat down with the back of a spoon so the bread can absorb the liquid. Drizzle the remaining sweetened condensed milk over the top. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, or until a table knife inserted one inch from the edge comes out clean. Place on cooling rack. Serve warm or chilled, sprinkled with powdered sugar or topped with blueberry sauce (see below) and whipped cream.

Serves 12 to 15. Refrigerate the leftovers.

Blueberry Sauce

This sauce also makes a delicious topping for ice cream or pound cake and will leave you with a blueberry smile.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup water

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1 tablespoon butter

Directions:

In a saucepan, mix together sugar and cornstarch. Stir in water. Cook to thicken, stirring constantly. Add blueberries. Cook and stir over medium heat until berries burst (about 5 minutes). Stir in butter.

Serve over bread pudding, if desired. Refrigerate leftovers.

Makes about 1 3/4 cups sauce.

Recipe by Lydia Harris