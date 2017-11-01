Conversation starters

* What do you think people mean when they talk about “Christmas spirit”? What do people do that shows that they have the Christmas spirit?

* What do we do as a family that helps you remember that we’re getting ready to celebrate Jesus’ birthday? Is there anything else we need to do to help us remember to focus on Jesus?

* What did you do today to show kindness to someone? What did someone do to show kindness to you?

* How can we keep the spirit of Christmas alive in our family after the holiday is over?