What is Do 1 Thing? Often we think we have to do big things to make a difference in the world. But little things can be really important, too! Challenge yourself to Do 1 Thing (from this list or your own ideas) each week to make a difference. Then challenge your family and friends to join you!

January 1-7

For the New Year

* Pick one new thing you would like to learn this year and figure out how to get started.

* Decide on one new habit you would like to develop this year and make a plan.

* Encourage a friend or family member who’s trying to adopt a new, healthy habit this year.

* Pray for someone facing a big change this year.