The Prize: $200

The Guidelines:

The winning cover will be on the August 2018 issue. Think of late summer activities or sports. The theme of the issue will sportsmanship, but the cover doesn’t have to be about sports! You might think of other ways kids can be good sports, or build your drawing around any fun, seasonal theme. Use crayons, markers, or paint; and use white, unlined paper. Make sure you don’t leave much white space in your picture. Your picture should be 7 inches wide and 11 inches tall or slightly larger. Pay attention to where the Pockets logo will be on the cover. Don’t put anything really important there, such as a person’s face, but don’t leave the space blank either. Don’t draw the logo in! Put your name, age, address, and phone number on a piece of paper and tape it to the back of your picture. Do not bend or fold your picture. Mail it in a large, flat envelope or a tube. You must be 6 to 12 ears old. Mail your entry on or before November 30 to:

Cover Contest

Pockets magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

The artist who creates the winning cover will be paid $200. A runner-up will receive $100, and a second runner-up will get $50. The runners-up will appear on a page inside the magazine. The winning entry will be the cover of the issue. Past first-place winners cannot enter again, and we are not able to return your drawing.