One: Jesus came and walked among us

All: And told us about God’s great love for us.

One: Jesus came and walked among us

All: And taught about God’s love and healed people.

One: And then he was gone, killed by people who worried about losing their power,

All: Condemned by crowds who let themselves be talked into turning against him.

One: That day was terrible and sad.

All: Our hearts were broken, and we felt empty.

One: But that was Friday,

All: And today is Sunday;

One: And everything is different!

All: Jesus is alive!

One: And because Jesus is alive, we are Easter people!

All: We have hope and joy and new life!

One: We are healers and peacemakers.

All: We are people who love instead of hate, forgive instead of get even.

One: So from this day on we proclaim

All: We are Easter people! Alleluia!

Together Time: Make a huge Alleluia! poster. Decorate it with things that make you want to shout “Alleluia!”

Prayer: Say a prayer, thanking God for all of the things you’ve drawn or written about on your poster. End your prayer with this: “You’re a great God! Thank you for making us Easter people! Amen.”