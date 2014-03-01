For Educators
Easter: The Light of the World
One: Jesus came and walked among us
All: And told us about God’s great love for us.
One: Jesus came and walked among us
All: And taught about God’s love and healed people.
One: And then he was gone, killed by people who worried about losing their power,
All: Condemned by crowds who let themselves be talked into turning against him.
One: That day was terrible and sad.
All: Our hearts were broken, and we felt empty.
One: But that was Friday,
All: And today is Sunday;
One: And everything is different!
All: Jesus is alive!
One: And because Jesus is alive, we are Easter people!
All: We have hope and joy and new life!
One: We are healers and peacemakers.
All: We are people who love instead of hate, forgive instead of get even.
One: So from this day on we proclaim
All: We are Easter people! Alleluia!
Together Time: Make a huge Alleluia! poster. Decorate it with things that make you want to shout “Alleluia!”
Prayer: Say a prayer, thanking God for all of the things you’ve drawn or written about on your poster. End your prayer with this: “You’re a great God! Thank you for making us Easter people! Amen.”
mhooper