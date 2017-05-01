by Lydia E. Harris

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef, browned and drained (about 2 cups after cooked)

5 8-inch flour tortillas

2 cups mild enchilada sauce (20 oz. can contains 2 1/3 cups)

2 cups grated cheddar cheese (about 4 oz.)

1/4 cup sliced black olives (optional)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Use an 8-inch round baking dish or pan with at least 3-inch high sides. Cover the bottom of the dish with a thin layer of enchilada sauce. (If you use a baking dish with a smaller diameter, use 6-inch tortillas.) Mix cooked ground beef with 1/2 cup enchilada sauce. Dip tortillas one at a time into the enchilada sauce. Layer the ingredients in this order: tortilla, meat, cheese. Repeat with three more layers. Use all the meat, but save about 1/2 cup cheese for the top layer. Add the last tortilla. Spoon any remaining enchilada sauce over the top. Top with remaining cheese. Sprinkle with olives, if desired. Bake for 30 minutes until hot and bubbly. Ask an adult to help you remove the pan from the oven. Let the enchilada stack cool slightly. Cut into six wedges. If desired, serve with sour cream and warmed remaining enchilada sauce.

Makes 6 servings.

Variation: Replace flour tortillas with corn tortillas.

Garnishes, if desired: sour cream, chopped tomato, sliced green onion, and tortilla chips.