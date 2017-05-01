For Families
Enchilada Stacks
by Lydia E. Harris
Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef, browned and drained (about 2 cups after cooked)
5 8-inch flour tortillas
2 cups mild enchilada sauce (20 oz. can contains 2 1/3 cups)
2 cups grated cheddar cheese (about 4 oz.)
1/4 cup sliced black olives (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Use an 8-inch round baking dish or pan with at least 3-inch high sides. Cover the bottom of the dish with a thin layer of enchilada sauce. (If you use a baking dish with a smaller diameter, use 6-inch tortillas.)
- Mix cooked ground beef with 1/2 cup enchilada sauce.
- Dip tortillas one at a time into the enchilada sauce.
- Layer the ingredients in this order: tortilla, meat, cheese. Repeat with three more layers. Use all the meat, but save about 1/2 cup cheese for the top layer.
- Add the last tortilla. Spoon any remaining enchilada sauce over the top.
- Top with remaining cheese. Sprinkle with olives, if desired.
- Bake for 30 minutes until hot and bubbly. Ask an adult to help you remove the pan from the oven.
- Let the enchilada stack cool slightly. Cut into six wedges. If desired, serve with sour cream and warmed remaining enchilada sauce.
Makes 6 servings.
Variation: Replace flour tortillas with corn tortillas.
Garnishes, if desired: sour cream, chopped tomato, sliced green onion, and tortilla chips.
