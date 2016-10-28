A good word for the day: Be imitators of God, as beloved children, and live in love as Christ loved us. –Ephesians 5:1-2
A good word for the day: Be imitators of God, as beloved children, and live in love as Christ loved us. –Ephesians 5:1-2
The Upper Room is a global ministry dedicated to supporting the spiritual formation of Christians seeking to know and experience God more fully. From its beginnings as a daily devotional guide, The Upper Room has grown to include publications, programs, prayer support and other resources to help believers of all ages and denominations move to a deeper level of faith and service.
2 Comments
Anna Crandell says...
Need subscription
October 28, 2016 at 4:36 pm
mhooper says...
call 1-800-972-0433
October 31, 2016 at 11:01 am