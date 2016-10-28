2

Facebook

Facebook

A good word for the day: Be imitators of God, as beloved children, and live in love as Christ loved us. –Ephesians 5:1-2

 

2 Comments

Anna Crandell says...

Need subscription

October 28, 2016 at 4:36 pm

mhooper says...

call 1-800-972-0433

October 31, 2016 at 11:01 am

Leave a Reply

« Back to Homepage 
 
 

Send Us Your Stuff!

Your Bible verse, joke or pet photo could be chosen for the Pockets website! What would you like to send us?
Cancel