Rejoice!
Do today’s devotion with your family. http://pockets.upperroom.org/advent-family-devotions/
Rejoice!
Do today’s devotion with your family. http://pockets.upperroom.org/advent-family-devotions/
The Upper Room is a global ministry dedicated to supporting the spiritual formation of Christians seeking to know and experience God more fully. From its beginnings as a daily devotional guide, The Upper Room has grown to include publications, programs, prayer support and other resources to help believers of all ages and denominations move to a deeper level of faith and service.