“Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven.” Matt. 5:16
The Upper Room is a global ministry dedicated to supporting the spiritual formation of Christians seeking to know and experience God more fully. From its beginnings as a daily devotional guide, The Upper Room has grown to include publications, programs, prayer support and other resources to help believers of all ages and denominations move to a deeper level of faith and service.