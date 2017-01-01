Do you not know that you are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in you? –1 Cor. 3:16
The Upper Room is a global ministry dedicated to supporting the spiritual formation of Christians seeking to know and experience God more fully. From its beginnings as a daily devotional guide, The Upper Room has grown to include publications, programs, prayer support and other resources to help believers of all ages and denominations move to a deeper level of faith and service.