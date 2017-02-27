0

Facebook

Facebook

Will you join us on a journey this Lent? Ash Wednesday is this week. Join us in Lent Photo-a-Day. Learn more: http://alivenow.upperroom.org/2017/02/27/lent-photo-a-day-practice/

 

Leave a Reply

« Back to Homepage 
 
 

Send Us Your Stuff!

Your Bible verse, joke or pet photo could be chosen for the Pockets website! What would you like to send us?
Cancel