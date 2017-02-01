Be glad in the LORD and rejoice, O righteous, and shout for joy, all you upright in heart. Psalm 32:11
The Upper Room is a global ministry dedicated to supporting the spiritual formation of Christians seeking to know and experience God more fully. From its beginnings as a daily devotional guide, The Upper Room has grown to include publications, programs, prayer support and other resources to help believers of all ages and denominations move to a deeper level of faith and service.