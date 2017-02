Conversation Starters

* Who helps you understand what God’s love is like? What does that person do that helps you understand God’s love?

* Besides people in our family, who do you know for sure loves you? How do you know?

* How do you show God’s love to others? What helps you when you find it hard to show love to someone?

* What can we do as a family to show God’s love to people in our neighborhood? Our church? Our community?