Thanks to all the wonderful writers who entered the 2017 Pockets Fiction-Writing Contest! The winner of this year’s contest is… Karen Troncale of Tombstone, AZ. Her story “The Purple Tag” will appear in the September 2018 issue of Pockets on the theme of Courage. In addition to the winning story, 11 other manuscripts are being held for further consideration. Those authors should receive notification by December 1. Contest entries that were accompanied by SASE’s will be returned. We are not able to return manuscripts that were not accompanied by SASE’s.

We will begin receiving entries for the 2018 contest on March 15, 2018. The rules and final deadline (August 15) will be the same as for our previous contests.