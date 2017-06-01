Conversation Starters

* What are some of the ways technology helps our family? How do we use it in good ways?

* What are some of the ways technology may have a negative effect on our family? How does it hurt?

* How do you feel about the rules or guidelines our family has about technology? Do they seem fair? Do they help us make good choices? Do any of them need to change, or are there any other guidelines we should talk about as a family?

* How do you think technology will be part of your life 10 years from now? How will it be the same? Different? What will be better about it? What might be worse?