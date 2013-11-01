Conversation Starters

Do you have a favorite way to pray? (Do you like to pray silently or aloud or write your prayers? Do you like to be alone or with others? Do you like to sit or stand or kneel or move around…?

Can you think of a time when you felt really close to God while you were praying? Talk about that time.

Is there a certain place where you like to have prayer time? What’s special about that place? How do you feel when you’re in that place?

Who are the people who pray for you regularly? How does it feel to know that people are praying for you? Have you ever asked someone to pray for you in a certain situation (sickness, a hard test, dealing with a problem, etc.)? How did you feel after?