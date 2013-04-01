Want to be on the Kids Advisory Board? Deadline August 31!

Members of KAB serve for one year, and are invited to evaluate issues of the magazine, suggest themes for future issues, and give input on various questions throughout the year. If this sounds like something that interests you or your child, click the link below to download an application for the Kid’s Advisory Board. Once your application has been submitted and processed, one of our team members will review your application and contact you if you are selected. You may either mail it to the address on the form or email it to pockets@upperroom.org.

IMPORTANT NOTE: A photo of the applicant must accompany the application in order to be considered. The photo must be a digital photo and not printed from a printer or a school photo.

Application