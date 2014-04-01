For Families
Kids Contest
Tell us about your
Favorite Family Tradition!
The Prize: $10
The Guidelines:
- Traditions are part of what makes our families special and fun! A tradition could involve anything from the way you celebrate a birthday or holiday to something a family member always says at a certain time. It could have been around for generations, or it could be something fairly new. It could be serious or funny.
- Tell us about one or two favorite traditions in your family. What’s the tradition? How did it get started (if you know)? Why is a favorite for you?
- We’ll pay $10 for each family tradition we publish in the May 2018 issue.
- You must be 6-12 years old.
- Include your first and last name, your mailing address, and your age (even if you email your entry).
6. Mail your entry on or before August 31 to:
Contest – Pockets magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
or email it to pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.
