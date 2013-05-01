Summer Fun!

Send us your favorite ideas for having fun in the summer.

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines:

The winning entries in this contest will be published in the June 2018 issue of Pockets, so tell us what you like to do for fun in the summer. (Be creative! Swimming is great, but what else do you like to do?) You can submit up to three ideas. Each one should be 25 words or less. We’ll pay $10 for each idea we publish. You must be 6 to 12 years old. Mail your entry on or before September 30 to:

Contest/Pockets Magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

Or you can email your ideas and information (name, address, age) to us at pockets@ upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.