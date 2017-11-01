Tell Us About a Time When You Had To Show Courage

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines:

Our September issue will be on the theme of Courage, so we’d like to hear from you about a time when you showed courage. (That doesn’t mean it has to be a dramatic example. Think of the times when you use courage in your everyday life.) Think about: What was the situation? Why did you need courage? What helped you to feel brave or to go ahead even if you didn’t feel brave? How did things turn out? How did you feel after? (You don’t have to answer all these questions in your entry, but try to give brief but complete info on the situation.) We’ll pay $10 for each entry we publish in our September issue. You must be 6 to 12 years old. Mail your entry on or before December 31 to:

Kids Contest

Pockets Magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

Or email it to us at pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.