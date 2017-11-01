For Kids
Kids Contest
Finish the Story!
Write a story beginning with:
I’m not usually the kind of person who tries to get back at other people. I’m really not. But after what happened today, I started thinking…
The prize: $50 and publication of your story in the October 2018 issue.
The guidelines:
- Your story must be at least 300 words and no more than 600 words (but you don’t have to count the beginning that we wrote).
- The theme of the October issue is “The Golden Rule“, so keep that in mind as you plan and write your story.
- We’ll pay $50 for the winning story.
- Include your name, age, and mailing address.
- You must be 6 to 12 years old.
- Mail your entry on or before January 31 to:
Contest
Pockets Magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
OR
Email it to us at pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.
