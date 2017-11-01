Finish the Story!

Write a story beginning with:

I’m not usually the kind of person who tries to get back at other people. I’m really not. But after what happened today, I started thinking…

The prize: $50 and publication of your story in the October 2018 issue.

The guidelines:

Your story must be at least 300 words and no more than 600 words (but you don’t have to count the beginning that we wrote). The theme of the October issue is “The Golden Rule“, so keep that in mind as you plan and write your story. We’ll pay $50 for the winning story. Include your name, age, and mailing address. You must be 6 to 12 years old. Mail your entry on or before January 31 to:

Contest

Pockets Magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

OR

Email it to us at pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.