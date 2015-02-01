0

For Kids

Kids Contest

Tell us about Welcoming!

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines:

  1. Our November issue will be about hospitality, so for this contest tell us about how you’ve made someone feel welcome ( a new neighbor, a visitor at church, someone new at school, etc.) Or tell us how someone has made you feel welcome when you were in a new place or situation.
  2. your entry should be 25-100 words.
  3. Include your name, age, and mailing address.
  4. You must be 6-12 years old.
  5. Mail your entry on or before March 31 to:

Contest

Pockets magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

Or email it to pockets@upperroom.org with ‘contest entry’ in the subject line.

 

 

 

 

