For Kids
Kids Contest
Tell us about Welcoming!
The Prize: $10
The Guidelines:
- Our November issue will be about hospitality, so for this contest tell us about how you’ve made someone feel welcome ( a new neighbor, a visitor at church, someone new at school, etc.) Or tell us how someone has made you feel welcome when you were in a new place or situation.
- your entry should be 25-100 words.
- Include your name, age, and mailing address.
- You must be 6-12 years old.
- Mail your entry on or before March 31 to:
Contest
Pockets magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
Or email it to pockets@upperroom.org with ‘contest entry’ in the subject line.
