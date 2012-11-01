For Kids
Kids Contest
Draw a Christmas Card
The Prize: $20
The Guidelines:
- Design and draw the front of a Christmas card. Use white, unlined paper and crayons, markers (not neon), or paint. Make your card colorful don’t leave a lot of blank space on it.
- Include both a drawing and a brief message as part of your card.
- Don’t fold your drawing when you mail it to us.
- Include your name, age, and mailing address on the back of your drawing or on a separate piece of paper.
- You must be 6 to 12 years old.
- Well pay $20 for each Christmas card we publish in our December issue.
- Mail your entry on or before April 30 to:
Contest
Pockets magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
