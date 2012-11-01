0

For Kids

Kids Contest

Draw a Christmas Card

The Prize: $20

The Guidelines:

  1. Design and draw the front of a Christmas card. Use white, unlined paper and crayons, markers (not neon), or paint. Make your card colorful don’t leave a lot of blank space on it.
  2. Include both a drawing and a brief message as part of your card.
  3. Don’t fold your drawing when you mail it to us.
  4. Include your name, age, and mailing address on the back of your drawing  or on a separate piece of paper.
  5. You must be 6 to 12 years old.
  6. Well pay $20 for each Christmas card we publish in our December issue.
  7. Mail your entry on or before April 30 to:

Contest

Pockets magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

 

