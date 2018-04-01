For Kids
Kids Contest
Photo Fun!
The Prize: $10
The Guidelines:
- Send us photos you’ve taken yourself.
- You must be 6-12 years old.
- You may submit up to three photos. Digital photos must be high resolution (at least 300 dpi) and print photos must be on photo paper (not regular paper).
- Tell us a little bit about each photo. (where you took it, why you like it, etc.)
- We’ll pay $10 for each photo we publish.
- Mail your entry on or before May 31 to:
Contest
Pockets Magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
Or email it to pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.
mhooper