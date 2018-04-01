Photo Fun!

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines:

Send us photos you’ve taken yourself. You must be 6-12 years old. You may submit up to three photos. Digital photos must be high resolution (at least 300 dpi) and print photos must be on photo paper (not regular paper). Tell us a little bit about each photo. (where you took it, why you like it, etc.) We’ll pay $10 for each photo we publish. Mail your entry on or before May 31 to:

Contest

Pockets Magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

Or email it to pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.