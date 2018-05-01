Draw the Cover of Pockets!

The Prize: $200

The Guidelines:

The winning cover will be on the March 2019 issue. Think spring! Spring landscapes (with people in them, please!). Spring weather, spring sports or activities, spring fun…whatever is appropriate for March. Use crayons, markers, or paint; and use white, unlined paper. Make sure you don’t leave much white space in your picture. Your picture should be seven inches wide and 11 inches tall or slightly larger. Pay attention to where the Pockets logo will be on the cover. Don’t put anything really important there, such as a person’s face, but don’t leave the space blank either. Don’t draw the logo in! Put your name, age, address, and phone number on a piece of paper, and tape it to the back of your picture. Do not bend or fold your picture. Mail it in a large flat envelope or a tube. You must be 6-12 years old. Mail your entry on or before June 30 to:

Cover Contest/Pockets Magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

The artist who creates the winning cover will be paid $200. The first runner-up will receive $100 and a second runner-up will receive $50. The runners-up will appear on a page inside the magazine. The winning entry will be the cover of the March 2019 issue. Past first place winners cannot enter again, and we are not able to return your drawing.