For Kids
Kids contest
Draw the cover of Pockets!
The Prize: $200
The Guidelines:
- The winner cover will be on the October 2017 issue. Think of fall themes – nature, fall sports and activities, other fun fall times. (No Halloween, please.)
- Use crayons, markers, or paint; and use white, unlined paper. Make sure you don’t leave much white space in your picture.
- Your picture should be 7 inches wide and 11 inches tall or slightly larger.
- Pay attention to where the Pockets logo will be on the cover. Don’t put anything really important there, such as a person’s face; but don’t leave the space blank either. Don’t draw the logo in.
- Put your name, age, address, and phone number on a piece of paper and tape it to the back of your picture.
- Do not bend or fold your picture. Mail it in a large, flat envelope or a tube.
- You must be 6 to 12 years old.
- Mail your entry on or before January 31 to:
Cover contest
Pockets magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
The artist who creates the winning cover will be paid $200. A runner-up will receive $100 and a second runner-up will get $50. The runners-up will appear on a page inside the magazine. The winning entry will be the cover of the issue. Past first place winners cannot enter again, and we are not able to return your drawing.
