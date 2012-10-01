Draw the cover of Pockets!

The Prize: $200

The Guidelines:

The winner cover will be on the October 2017 issue. Think of fall themes – nature, fall sports and activities, other fun fall times. (No Halloween, please.) Use crayons, markers, or paint; and use white, unlined paper. Make sure you don’t leave much white space in your picture. Your picture should be 7 inches wide and 11 inches tall or slightly larger. Pay attention to where the Pockets logo will be on the cover. Don’t put anything really important there, such as a person’s face; but don’t leave the space blank either. Don’t draw the logo in. Put your name, age, address, and phone number on a piece of paper and tape it to the back of your picture. Do not bend or fold your picture. Mail it in a large, flat envelope or a tube. You must be 6 to 12 years old. Mail your entry on or before January 31 to:

Cover contest

Pockets magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

The artist who creates the winning cover will be paid $200. A runner-up will receive $100 and a second runner-up will get $50. The runners-up will appear on a page inside the magazine. The winning entry will be the cover of the issue. Past first place winners cannot enter again, and we are not able to return your drawing.