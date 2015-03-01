How do you pray?

The Prize: $10

This issue is all about prayer, so we’d like to hear from you about your prayer life. What helps you feel closest to God when you pray? Is there a certain time of day or kind of prayer that really helps you? Do you like to pray out loud or silently or by writing your prayers? Is there a special place that helps you know that God is near? Do you like using prayers that are already written, like the Lord’s Prayer, or praying in your own words? What else would you tell the people about your prayer life that might help them? Your entry should be n o more than 100 words. You must be 6-12 years old. Your entry must include your first and last name, your age, and your mailing address (even f you email your entry).

Mail your entry on or before June 30 to:

Contest

Pockets Magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

Or email it to pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.