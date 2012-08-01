For Kids
Kids Contest
Write a Poem
The Prize: $25
The Guidelines:
- Write a poem for the November issue. Your poem can be about Thanksgiving or about some other aspect of November.
- Your poem must be at least six lines long and no more than 14 lines long.
- Your poem can rhyme, but it doesn’t have to. It can be serious or funny.
- Include your name, age, and mailing address.
- You must be 6 to 12 years old.
- Mail your entry on or before March 31 to:
Contest
Pockets Magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
Or email it to pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.
