Write a Poem

The Prize: $25

The Guidelines:

Write a poem for the November issue. Your poem can be about Thanksgiving or about some other aspect of November. Your poem must be at least six lines long and no more than 14 lines long. Your poem can rhyme, but it doesn’t have to. It can be serious or funny. Include your name, age, and mailing address. You must be 6 to 12 years old. Mail your entry on or before March 31 to:

Contest

Pockets Magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

Or email it to pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.