Tell us what you’ll do different next year

The prize: $10

The Guidelines:

Okay, for this one you will have to think ahead! As we think about our January/February 2018 issue, we’d like for you to tell us something you’d like to do differently next year.

Your idea could be a bad habit you want to break, a new habit you want to build, something you’d like to learn or do in the new year, a way you’ll help your part of the world…or whatever you’re looking forward to in 2018.

Start with “In 2018 I want to…” and write your ideas. You can submit up to three ideas; each one should be 50 words or less.

You must be 6 to 12 years old.

Your entry must include your first and last name, your age and your mailing address (even if you email you entry).

Mail your entry on or before May 31 to:

Contest

Pockets magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

Or email it to pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.