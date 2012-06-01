For Kids
Kids monthly contest
Tell us what you’ll do different next year
The prize: $10
The Guidelines:
- Okay, for this one you will have to think ahead! As we think about our January/February 2018 issue, we’d like for you to tell us something you’d like to do differently next year.
- Your idea could be a bad habit you want to break, a new habit you want to build, something you’d like to learn or do in the new year, a way you’ll help your part of the world…or whatever you’re looking forward to in 2018.
- Start with “In 2018 I want to…” and write your ideas. You can submit up to three ideas; each one should be 50 words or less.
- You must be 6 to 12 years old.
- Your entry must include your first and last name, your age and your mailing address (even if you email you entry).
- Mail your entry on or before May 31 to:
Contest
Pockets magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
Or email it to pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.
