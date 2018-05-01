Let someone read Psalm 67 or take turns reading each verse.

One: God is gracious to us and blesses us.

All: Let all people praise God!

One: God’s face shines upon us.

All: Let all people praise God!

One: We want God’s way to be known by everyone.

All: Let all people praise God!

One: God is always just and fair.

All: Let all people praise God!

One: God shows us what is good.

All: Let all people praise God!

One: God’s creation is wonderful.

All: Let all people praise God!

Prayer: O God, we praise you for all the ways you have blessed our family. Help us to help others to know your way. Amen.

Together Time

Work together to write your own psalm praising God for the ways God has blessed your family. Copy your psalm onto a big piece of paper. Then let family members illustrate it. Hang the finished work in a central location in your home. Say it together several times this month.