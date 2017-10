Here’s the mandala pattern for families to use with our December Family Time activity. (For the full activity, see “Color-Your-Own Prayer Circles,” Pockets magazine December 2017, p. 48.)

Mandala Pattern

This activity is based on Mandalas, Candles, and Prayers: A Simply Centered Advent by Sharon Seyfarth Garner, ©copyright 2017 by Upper Room Books and the mandala pattern is from the book. More information available at bookstore/upperroom.org.