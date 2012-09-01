Conversation Starters

Can you think of a time when it was hard for you to forgive someone? What made it hard? Were you eventually able to forgive the person? What helped you?

Do you think it’s easier to forgive or to ask for forgiveness? Why?

Have you ever had a hard time forgiving yourself for something, even if you knew that God and the other person had forgiven you? What helps us to be able to forgive ourselves?

How does it feel when you haven’t forgiven someone? How do you feel when you truly forgive?

How does it feel when you know someone has truly forgiven you? How does it feel when you know God has forgiven you?