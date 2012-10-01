Conversation starters

* Can you think of a situation when you tend to feel jealous of others? What’s the situation? What helps you deal with your feelings of jealousy?

* It’s normal to feel jealous sometimes, but it can hurt our relationships with people. How do we treat others when we feel jealous of them?

* What does gratitude have to do with jealousy? Can you feel both at the same time?

* The Apostle Paul wrote that he had learned to be content or satisfied with whatever he had (see Phil. 4:11). What do you think helped Paul feel that way? How can we learn to feel more content, even when we don’t have everything we want?