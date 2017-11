Conversation Starters

* What’s one thing you felt grateful for today?

* What are some ways we show our gratitude to God for our blessings?

* How do we show other people we’re grateful for them and what they do for us?

* Why is it important to show our gratitude? How do you feel when you do something for someone and they don’t seem to appreciate it? How do you feel when someone seems grateful for something you’ve done?