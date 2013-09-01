Conversation Starters

* Who do you think of when you think of a hero? What makes a person a hero?

* Sometimes heroes do big things that get lots of attention, but sometimes heroes do things that hardly anyone notices. What are some of the ways a person could be a hero by doing “little” things?

* Do you think you’re a hero to anyone? If so, what makes you a hero to someone. If not, what could you do to be a hero to someone? (Examples, if needed, make friends with someone who doesn’t have friends, visit someone who’s lonely, stand up for someone who’s being picked on…)

* Who’s someone who is a hero to our family? How can we honor that person?