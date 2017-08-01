September 2017—School Rules!

We know that school is difficult for some children, whether for academic or social reasons or some combination of the two. But we want to encourage our readers to find and build on the positive aspects of school. What does it mean to live out our faith at school (regardless of the form school takes)? How do we live as Christians in the context of schoolwork, extra-curricular activities, relationships with teachers and classmates? How can our faith help us when school does become a struggle?

Stories: In “You Famous Last Words,” Kenleigh is challenged by her new teacher’s assignment to choose 20 words that would be her last message to the world. Should she choose something easy, or say what she really feels is important and risk ridicule from the class clown who sits next to her?

In “Doing My Job,” Kaden is disappointed when she’s assigned to a teacher that “everyone” says is mean and unfair for two periods a day.

In “Tree Frog Trail,” our continuing feature series, Zoe struggles to adjust to life in a large middle school.

In “Lucky Me,” Ava’s new friend thinks that because Ava is homeschooled she must get to sleep late and play all day.

In “Drowning,” Eli struggles to keep up with the work in his new class and to keep anyone finding out that it’s hard for him. He decides to “adapt” an article he finds on-line to complete one of his many challenging assignments.

Pocketsful of Scripture includes readings from Hebrews.

Where in God’s World? looks at Algeria.

Coming up:

October 2017—Everyday Heroes

What constitutes a hero in the eyes of a child? A superstar entertainer? An elite athlete? A world leader or historical figure? True heroes often seem hard to find, but perhaps we should look around our own neighborhoods, communities, churches, schools, and even homes. Maybe we would find an abundance of heroes among those we see every day. This issue should help children recognize and appreciate those everyday heroes—people who quietly work to help others, people whose efforts are often taken for granted, people who try to live the way Jesus taught us to live. We also want this issue to help children to recognize their own potential to be everyday heroes.

November 2017—Gratitude

Gratitude is (or should be) a hallmark of our lives as Christians every day, not just on the fourth Thursday of November. But at times we may focus more on what we don’t have that we wish we did or feel we should. How do we help our children cultivate gratitude in their everyday lives? How do our lives reflect the gratitude that we say we feel? If we truly are grateful, what kind of actions flow from that gratitude?

December 2017—Waiting and Welcoming

The December issue of Pockets takes on a life of its own as we prepare to welcome Jesus once again. We turn to Advent themes such as waiting, hoping, preparing our hearts; and Christmas themes such as sharing love, joy, and peace. This issue should help children begin to understand how Jesus’ birth, God’s incarnation, is made new for them each Advent and Christmas and how this sense of Emmanuel, God with us, guides our lives throughout the year.