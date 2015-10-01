Conversation Starters

* How do you feel about this school year so far? What’s the best thing about it? What’s been the most challenging? Is there anything you need help with?

* What’s different about this school year from last year? Are the differences good for you or bad? What’s helped you get used to the changes?

* How can you practice your faith in God and Jesus at school? Do you think people can by the way you treat others that following Jesus is important to you?