For Families
September
Conversation Starters
* How do you feel about this school year so far? What’s the best thing about it? What’s been the most challenging? Is there anything you need help with?
* What’s different about this school year from last year? Are the differences good for you or bad? What’s helped you get used to the changes?
* How can you practice your faith in God and Jesus at school? Do you think people can by the way you treat others that following Jesus is important to you?
mhooper