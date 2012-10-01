For Educators
The Gift of Our Bodies
(Have someone read this passage from 1 Corinthians 6:19-20:)
Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, which you have from God, and that you are not your own? For you were bought with a price; therefore glorify God in your body.
One: Our bodies were created by God. They are wonderful gifts to us.
All: Thank you, God, for the gift of our bodies.
One: Thank you, God, for eyes.
All: Help us to see the needs of your people.
One: Thank you, God, for ears.
All: Help us to really listen to those who need to talk.
One: Thank you, God, for mouths.
All: Help us to speak words of peace and kindness.
One: Thank you, God, for hands and arms.
All: Help us to use our strength to help those who are not as strong in some way.
One: Thank you, God, for feet and legs.
All: Help us to be willing to walk where you lead us.
One: Thank you, God, for the gift of our bodies.
All: Help us to use all that you have given us to serve you in the world.
Prayer: Creator God, our bodies are a wonderful gift from you. Help us to remember that we can honor you by taking good care of this wonderful gift. Amen.
Together Time:
Week One: Draw an outline of a body. Draw lines from parts of the body and write ways that each part can be used to serve God.
Week Two: Talk together about any unhealthy habits family members might want to change. Covenant to pray for each other as you try to change these habits.
Week Three: Agree to have one night without TV or computers or video games. (This might become a weekly ritual.) Instead of these activities, spend time together as a family playing a game, telling stories, or looking at old family photos.
Week Four: Take a walk together.
mhooper