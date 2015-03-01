For Educators
6 Things God Sees about You
By Karen Leet
When you look in the mirror, what do you see? Flaws and problems? Things you don’t like about the way you look? Do you worry about something unkind someone else may have said about your appearance? We all feel that way sometimes! But God created us and loves us exactly as we are! How does God see you?
- God sees your heart.—Are you kind to others? Do you help people out when you can? Do you try to encourage those around you? All of that is part of having a good heart. And that’s what God sees in you.
- God sees your potential.—You may not notice it much day-to-day, but you are always growing and changing, becoming more mature in your thoughts and feelings. God sees you as you become more and more the person God created you to be!
- God sees you making good choices.—Do you take care of your body? Making healthy choices about being active, eating healthy foods, and getting the sleep you need helps you live a balanced life shows that you care about taking care of the body God gave you.
- God sees your spiritual growth.—Just as we grow and change physically, we can grow spiritually strong and healthy. “Exercise” your spirit by praying, listening for God’s guidance, reading your Bible, and trying every day to live the way God wants us to live.
- God sees your thoughts.—Do you choose positive thoughts? Instead of focusing on what you don’t like about your body, think about what you do Think about your strengths and skills. Then remember to thank God for all that you can do and all you have.
- God sees your future.—God knows and loves you the way you are today. God also love the person you’re becoming. We can trust God to always be with us, no matter what the future brings!
