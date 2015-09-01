For Kids
The List
10 Ways To Make This School Year Great
- Make new friends. Someone new in your class this year? Sit with him or her at lunch. Or invite that person to join a team or club you’re part of.
- Catch up with old friends. Find a friend you haven’t seen in a while and plan a time to do something together.
- Try to appreciate your new teacher. Love your new teacher? Great! Don’t love your new teacher? Make up your mind to notice one good thing about him or her each day.
- Try something new. A new hobby, a new team, a new club—all are great ways to have some fun, meet new people, and learn new things about yourself and what you can do.
- Get organized. Okay, you’ve heard this before, but keeping your assignments and activities organized really will make your school year better.
- Be an encourager. Offer kind words when you notice someone who seems discouraged or frustrated.
- Thank the people who make your school day better. Your bus driver; crossing guards; office workers; custodians; art, music, and gym teachers; the principal; your classroom teachers; coaches; your friends—let them know you appreciate what they do!
- Ask for help. Everyone needs help at some time. If you’re struggling with something in school, ask your teacher, a parent, or an older sibling for help.
- Follow the Golden Rule. Jesus said we should treat others the way we want to be treated. Remind yourself of that before you do or say things.
- Last but not least—spend time with God every day! Set aside time each day to read your Bible and pray.
mhooper